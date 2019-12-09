Avalanche's Cale Makar: Could return this week
Coach Jared Bednar said Makar (upper body) won't play Monday against the Flames but could play later in the week, AJ Haefele of DNVR reports. "Confident is a strong word but there's a possibility," Bednar said.
Makar's next chance to play will be Wednesday against the Flyers, but he'll first need to return to practice in a full capacity. It's a major blow to the team's offense, as Makar has racked up 28 points through the first 29 games. Either Samuel Girard or Calle Rosen are expected to work on the left side of the top pairing in Makar's place.
