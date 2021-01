Makar produced a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Makar set up Nathan MacKinnon for the Avalanche's second goal of the contest. While he's only gotten on the scoresheet in two out of four games, Makar has four assists, five shots on goal and five blocked shots. All four of his helpers have come on the power play -- fantasy managers won't mind, but it would be nice to see the 22-year-old blueliner produce at even strength too.