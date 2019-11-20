Avalanche's Cale Makar: Dishes another helper
Makar produced an assist and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Flames.
It almost seems like a letdown after his four-assist performance Saturday versus the Canucks. Makar continues to pace the rookie scoring race with 23 points (five goals, 18 helpers) in 21 games. The Calgary native also has a plus-9 rating.
