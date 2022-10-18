Makar registered two assists (one on the power play), two shots on goal and three hits in Monday's 6-3 win over the Wild.

Makar has produced a pair of two-assist games in three contests to begin the year. Three of his four helpers have come with the power play. The superstar defenseman has added four hits, four blocked shots, four PIM, eight shots on goal and a plus-1 rating. He's sustained point-per-game production or better over the last two years, so that's the standard fantasy managers will expect of the 23-year-old.