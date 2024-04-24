Makar registered two assists, two shots on goal and four blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Jets in Game 2.

Makar set up Artturi Lehkonen's game-tying tally in the second period and Valeri Nichushkin's empty-netter in the third. With five points over two playoff contests, Makar is already showing off his talents in the postseason. He also has six blocked shots and six shots on net while playing in his usual top-pairing role.