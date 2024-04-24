Makar registered two assists, two shots on goal and four blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Jets in Game 2.
Makar set up Artturi Lehkonen's game-tying tally in the second period and Valeri Nichushkin's empty-netter in the third. With five points over two playoff contests, Makar is already showing off his talents in the postseason. He also has six blocked shots and six shots on net while playing in his usual top-pairing role.
More News
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Leads team with three points•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Two points isn't enough•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Logs three points in win•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Garners power-play apple•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Helpers in consecutive games•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Logs power-play assist•