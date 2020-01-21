Avalanche's Cale Makar: Dishes pair of assists
Makar registered two assists, three hits, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.
The rookie defenseman set up Nazem Kadri's power-play goal in the second period, and then found Nathan MacKinnon just 1:54 later for the go-ahead tally. Makar hasn't been known for his physical play this season, so Monday marked one of his more impressive all-around games. He's at 37 points (15 on the power play), 86 shots on goal and a plus-7 rating through 41 contests.
