Makar registered two power-play assists and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Makar helped out on tallies by Nathan MacKinnon and Valeri Nichushkin in this contest. This was Makar's fourth multi-point effort in his last seven games, a span in which he has four goals and seven assists. The 25-year-old defenseman is up to 73 points (32 on the power play), 188 shots on net, 115 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 62 outings overall. He remains a stalwart on the top pairing and first power-play unit.