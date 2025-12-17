Makar logged two assists, including one on the power play, and added two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Kraken.

This was Makar's first multi-point effort since Nov. 20 versus the Rangers. He has rattled off a seven-game point streak consisting of a goal and seven assists. The 27-year-old defenseman continues to be one of the Avalanche's most reliable contributors with 40 points (11 on the power play), 96 shots on net, 57 blocked shots and a plus-31 rating through 33 contests this season.