Makar notched a pair of assists, including one on the power play, in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.

Makar added two shots on net, four blocked shots and two PIM in the contest. He helped out on tallies by Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon, the latter's goal coming in overtime. Makar has a goal and five helpers in his last three outings, and his excellent season has seen him earn 71 points, 175 shots on net, 78 blocked shots, 73 hits and a plus-39 rating through 59 appearances.