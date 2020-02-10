Makar posted a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

Makar is on a four-game point streak (one tally, four assists), and he's been on the scoresheet in eight of the last 10 games. The rookie defenseman is up to 42 points (17 on the power play), 97 shots and a plus-9 rating through 46 outings.