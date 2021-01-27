Makar posted three assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Sharks.

Makar provided helpers on goals by Brandon Saad, Mikko Rantanen (on the power play) and Devon Toews. As usual, Makar made a strong impact on the scoresheet. The 22-year-old blueliner has eight helpers, 13 shots on goal and a plus-4 rating through seven contests. While he's still searching for a goal, fantasy managers should be satisfied with the hefty production of helpers.