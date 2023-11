Makar posted three assists, five shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Ducks.

One of Makar's three helpers came on the power play. He's on a five-game point streak with one goal and nine helpers in that span. The star defenseman has posted seven multi-point outings in 15 contests this season. He's at four goals, 17 helpers, 40 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating.