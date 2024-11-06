Makar (undisclosed) is feeling okay and might be able to play Thursday versus Winnipeg, according to Corey Masisak of The Denver Post on Wednesday.

That has to come as a huge relief for the Avalanche, who haven't otherwise gotten much in the way of encouraging news on the injury front this season. Makar is a vital part of the Avalanche's blue line, and he's been one of the league's top players, providing five goals and 23 points through 13 outings in 2042-25. He registered two assists before exiting Tuesday's game due to the injury, so his season-opening point streak is still intact.