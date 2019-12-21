Play

Makar (upper body) wore a non-contact jersey during Saturday's morning skate, NHL.com's Rick Sadowski reports.

Makar's clearly making progress in his recovery, but he'll need to be cleared for contact before rejoining the lineup, so he won't be avaialble for Saturday night's matchup with Chicago. The rookie blueliner will be reevaluated ahead of Monday's matchup with Vegas.

