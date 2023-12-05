Makar (lower body) is considered doubtful for Tuesday's matchup against Anaheim, according to Corey Masisak of The Denver Post.

Makar could miss his second straight contest despite taking part in the morning skate. A final decision on his status may not come until closer to puck drop. Makar has amassed seven goals, 34 points, 57 shots on net and 40 blocked shots over 23 games this season.