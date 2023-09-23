Makar (undisclosed) is scheduled to skate either Sunday or Monday, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.
Makar didn't start training camp for undisclosed reasons. A scheduled return in 24-to-48 hours is an encouraging sign. Given that return window, the earliest Makar could appear in a game is Thursday.
