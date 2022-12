Makar had a power-play assist, four shots on goal, one hit and two blocked shots over 26:58 of ice time in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Makar was the secondary helper on Artturi Lehkonen's goal seven seconds into a power play that tied the game early in the third period. It was Makar's 17th power-play point and 29th overall through 31 games.