Makar notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and four blocked shots in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Oilers in Game 2.

Makar kept the puck in as the Oilers failed to clear from in deep, and he sent it to Nathan MacKinnon for a one-timer at the left circle. Through 12 playoff outings, Makar's gotten on the scoresheet nine times, collecting four goals, 13 assists, 43 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating. If the Oilers remain undisciplined like they were Thursday, the 23-year-old should be in a prime position to contribute offense on the power play.