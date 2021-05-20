Makar posted a power-play assist, two shots on net and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Blues in Game 2.
Makar set up Nathan MacKinnon's first-period tally to give the Avalanche a 2-0 lead. The 22-year-old Makar has racked up a goal and an assist with the man advantage through two postseason games. He's likely to be one of the highest-scoring defensemen in the playoffs, especially if the Avalanche go on a deep run.
