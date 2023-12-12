Makar scored a power-play goal on five shots, added an assist and went minus-2 in Monday's 6-5 win over the Flames.

Makar had gone three games without a point sandwiched around his two-game absence with a lower-body injury. The 25-year-old broke the slump with his second-period tally, and he added an assist on Mikko Rantanen's game-tying goal in the third. Makar is on an excellent pace this season with eight goals, 28 helpers, 14 power-play points, 69 shots on net, 43 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 26 appearances. His career high is 86 points in 77 games from 2021-22, but he's on pace to shatter that mark if he can stay healthy.