Makar scored a goal on one shot and added two assists Tuesday, fueling the Avalanche to a 7-4 win over the Islanders.

Makar scored a nice backhand goal off the rush to give the Avalanche a 2-1 lead in the first period. He also picked up helpers on goals by Ryan Johansen and Bowen Byram. Makar is off to a hot start to the season, picking up nine points and recording points in five of six games. He remains one of, if not the best option among fantasy defenders.