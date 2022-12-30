Makar scored a goal on four shots, dished two assists, went plus-3 and added two hits in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Kings.

Makar put the Avalanche on his back in the second period, contributing on three goals in a span of 2:51. The lead that surge produced didn't last, but it doesn't detract from Makar's positive performance. He's earned three goals and six assists in his last seven games. For the season, the 24-year-old superstar is up to nine tallies, 25 helpers, 115 shots on net, 49 blocked shots, 45 hits and a plus-5 rating in 34 contests.