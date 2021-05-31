Makar netted a goal on four shots and added three assists in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 1.
Makar more than doubled his playoff output in Sunday's explosive outing. He assisted on the Avalanche's first three goals before finishing the scoring himself in the third period. The star defenseman has two goals and five helpers through five playoff contests. Even more impressively, all four of his points Sunday came at even strength.
