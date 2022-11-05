Makar scored a goal and drew an assist during a 6-3 victory over the Blue Jackets on Friday in Finland.

Maybe Makar just needed to get away. The 2022 Conn Smythe Trophy and James Norris Trophy recipient, Makar collected a career-best 28 goals last season. Entering Friday's Global Series opener, Makar had yet to notch a goal on 21 shots. But he found other ways to produce, earning helpers in four of his past five outings. Makar's third-period goal Friday gave the Avalanche a commanding two-goal advantage. Makar also generated a season-high six shots and team-high four blocks against the Blue Jackets.