Makar scored a goal and had three shots in Wednesday's 4-0 round-robin win over Dallas.

Makar, who logged a team-leading 21:51 of ice time, opened the scoring with a blast from the point just over three minutes into the game. The rookie standout racked up 50 points in 57 regular-season games and, after seeing more than six minutes of power-play time Wednesday, should be owned in all playoff formats.