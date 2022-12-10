Makar had a season-high eight shots along with two hits and two blocked shots over a team-high 28:25 of ice time in Friday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Rangers.

Makar nearly won it late in overtime, deking a defender for a point-blank attempt from the slot, but Igor Shesterkin made a nice glove save to preserve the tied game. Makar, who is already an offensively gifted blueliner, will take on an outsized role for the next few weeks with several teammates unavailable. One injured Av -- Valeri Nichushkin -- returned Friday, but Colorado still has Nathan MacKinnon (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Artturi Lehkonen (upper body) and Evan Rodrigues (lower body) on various timelines.