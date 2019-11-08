Avalanche's Cale Makar: First career three-point night
Makar scored a goal and assisted on two others in Thursday's 9-4 win over Nashville. He also had four shots on goal.
Makar opened the scoring 49 seconds into the game with his second goal of the season. He later set up a first-period goal by Nathan MacKinnon and a third-period tally by Matt Calvert. Makar's rookie season is off to a terrific start. He has hit the scoresheet in all but four of his 16 games, logging 15 points and 29 shots on goal. He's the real deal.
