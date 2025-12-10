Makar scored a power-play goal on six shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators.

Makar's tally came with eight seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 3-3. It was his first power-play goal of the campaign. The 27-year-old defenseman has gotten on the scoresheet in eight of the last nine contests, earning two goals and six assists in that span. Overall, he's at 10 goals, 36 points (10 on the power play), 92 shots on net, 54 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a plus-27 rating through 30 outings.