Avalanche's Cale Makar: First power-play goal of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Makar scored a power-play goal on six shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators.
Makar's tally came with eight seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 3-3. It was his first power-play goal of the campaign. The 27-year-old defenseman has gotten on the scoresheet in eight of the last nine contests, earning two goals and six assists in that span. Overall, he's at 10 goals, 36 points (10 on the power play), 92 shots on net, 54 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a plus-27 rating through 30 outings.
More News
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Lifts assist streak to three•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Nets lone goal in win•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Puts up three points in win•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Deals pair of helpers•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Nets first two goals in romp•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Pots empty-netter Friday•