Makar scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.

Makar's third-period tally tied the game at 2-2 and helped the Avalanche get a standings point. The defenseman has three goals and an assist over his last five outings, which comes after a rare four-game point drought. He's up to 16 goals and 53 points, leading all NHL defensemen in both categories, and he's added 147 shots on net, 80 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating through 49 appearances.