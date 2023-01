Makar (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's game versus Washington, Brennan Vogt of Full Press Hockey reports.

Makar's status against the Capitals won't be determined until after pregame warmups, so fantasy managers hoping to insert the 24-year-old blueliner into their lineups should plan accordingly. Makar's racked up 13 goals and 43 points through 42 games this campaign.