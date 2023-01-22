Makar will be a game-time decision Saturday versus Seattle, per Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Gazette.
Makar missed the Avalanche's last two games because of the injury. He has 13 goals and 43 points in 42 contests in 2022-23. Devon Toews has had an increased role on the power play during Makar's absence.
