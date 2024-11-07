Coach Jared Bednar said Makar (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision in Winnipeg on Thursday, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports reports.

Makar participated in the morning skate and played on the top power play, so that is encouraging. If Makar is unable to play, the Avalanche's next game is at home versus Carolina on Saturday. Makar is off to an amazing start with five goals and 23 points in only 13 games.