Makar (upper body) is a game-time decision for Tuesday's game versus the Golden Knights.

Makar was a surprising scratch from Monday's game against the Golden Knights. The 22-year-old was able to skate during Tuesday's practice, so he's certainly making progress toward a quick return. If he's able to play, he should slot into the top pairing, where he's averaged more than 24 minutes of ice time per game. Makar leads all NHL defensemen with 1.09 points per game.