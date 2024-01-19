Makar had an assist, two shots, three blocks and two hits over 27:32 of ice time in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins.

Makar provided the secondary helper on Nathan MacKinnon's second-period tally to make it a 3-2 game. It was the third consecutive game on the scoresheet for Makar, who has a goal and four assists during that stretch. The perennial Norris Trophy candidate came up just short of making history -- Makar has 299 points in 279 career games, while Bobby Orr got his 300th point in his 279th game, making him the fastest defenseman in NHL history to reach 300. Makar is tied with Vancouver's Quinn Hughes at 53 points to lead all NHL defensemen in scoring.