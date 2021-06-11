Makar recorded an assist, four hits, four blocked shots and two shots on net in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 6.
Makar had the secondary helper on Andre Burakovsky's second-period goal. After a four-point explosion in Game 1 versus the Golden Knights, Makar was limited to three assists in the next five games. The 22-year-old defenseman ended the postseason with 10 points in as many contests. He added 23 shots, 17 hits and 13 blocks in a top-pairing role.
