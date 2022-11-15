Makar notched a pair of assists, including one on the power play, four shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.

Makar has multiple points in four of the last five games, and he's gotten on the scoresheet in six straight. During that streak, the defenseman has three goals and eight helpers. The 24-year-old is up to 18 points (10 on the power play), 39 shots on net, 27 blocked shots, 20 hits and a plus-8 rating through 14 appearances overall.