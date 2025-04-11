Makar notched an assist, two shots on goal, four blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Canucks.

Evan Rawal of The Denver Gazette reports Makar is open to taking rest during the last two games of the regular season, so fantasy managers should have a contingency plan in place. In any case, Makar's remained dynamic late in the season with six goals and 11 assists over his last 13 contests. He's at 30 goals and 92 points, both career highs, while adding 246 shots on net, 128 blocked shots, 51 hits and a plus-28 rating over 80 appearances. He hasn't missed a game yet this year, but Makar's familiar with the playoff grind, so he'll do whatever is necessary to set the Avalanche up for success in the postseason.