Makar logged an assist, two shots on goal, three blocked shots and two PIM in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Makar got the puck loose after a board battle in the Avalanche zone and set up Denis Malgin for a breakaway tally. This was Makar's first point in two games since he returned from his second concussion in the last month. He's not quite back to logging his usual massive minutes -- his 23:36 of ice time Sunday was 3:11 less than his season average per game. Still, the defenseman is an automatic activation for fantasy managers since he has 46 points, 145 shots on net, 66 blocks, 60 hits and a plus-6 rating through 48 appearances.