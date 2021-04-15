Makar produced a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Blues.

Makar set up Mikko Rantanen's tally at 5:17 of the second period. The 22-year-old Makar has racked up four assists in his last three games. He's at 31 points (15 on the power play), 68 shots, 33 hits and a plus-19 rating through 31 contests this season.