Makar notched a power-play assist and five shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Bruins.

Makar has opened January with a goal and six assists over four games. The 25-year-old helped out on a Mikko Rantanen tally in the first period. Makar is up to nine goals, 39 helpers, 22 power-play points, 108 shots on net, 65 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 36 appearances. The Avalanche hit the midpoint of their season Monday, and despite missing five contests since the start of December, Makar remains on pace for a career year in assists, points, power-play points and blocked shots.