Maker was credited with an assist during the Rangers' 3-2 shootout loss Tuesday.

Maker, who is coming off a 28-goal campaign, still seeks his first this season. He's getting enough ice time. Makar has yet to play less than 24:06. Against the Rangers, the 23-year-old offensive-defenseman earned a team-high 26 minutes, 54 seconds, releasing two shots. Makar's first-period, power-play helper was his seventh assist in seven outings. It's also his sixth point during a man-advantage situation.