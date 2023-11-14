Makar scored a goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Monday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Makar's pair of points came in the third period, as he scored the Avalanche's third goal and set up Valeri Nichushkin on the team's fifth tally. The goal ended Makar's seven-game drought without a tally, though he was productive with seven helpers over his last five contests. Overall, the 25-year-old defenseman has four goals, 18 points, 35 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 14 appearances. Half of his points have come on special teams -- he has seven power-play points and two shorthanded assists.