Makar (undisclosed) will play in Thursday's tilt against Winnipeg.
Makar was a game-time decision after exiting Tuesday's 6-3 win over Seattle due to the injury. He registered two assists before leaving that match, and he didn't end up missing a full game, so he'll enter Thursday's action with a chance to extend his season-opening 13-game scoring streak. He has five goals and 23 points in 2024-25.
