Makar notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-4 rating in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Flames.

The Calgary native has four points over three games against his hometown team this season. Makar has four goals and seven assists over his last eight outings, providing steady offense once again after slumping for a large portion of February. The defenseman is up to 71 points, 187 shots on net, 115 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating through 61 appearances.