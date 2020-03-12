Avalanche's Cale Makar: Harvests trio of apples
Makar (upper body) assisted on all three of the Avalanche's goals in a 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers on Wednesday.
Makar returned from a five-game absence in style, injecting some life into an ailing Avalanche offense. The strong performance put Makar at 50 points (18 on the power play) in 57 games in his rookie year.
