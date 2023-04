Makar did not play Tuesday due to a lower-body injury, Meghan Angley of DNVR.com reports.

This provides more information after an initial report was unclear as to why Makar would not be available. Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports Makar was not present at the morning skate and was held out of recent practices for "maintenance." Colorado clinched a playoff berth in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Sharks, so the team could be careful with the elite defenseman in preparation for the postseason.