Avalanche's Cale Makar: Headed for absence Wednesday
Makar (upper body) is slated to sit out again Wednesday versus the Ducks, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Makar's absence leaves a major void of production on the back end, as the rookie blueliner has certainly lived up to his fourth-overall billing in 2017 with 47 points (12 goals and 35 assists) over 56 contests. He won't have to wait long for his next opportunity to take the ice Friday in Vancouver, where the Avalanche will open a three-game road trip.
