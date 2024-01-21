Makar had a power-play assist, three shots and five blocks over 24:01 of ice time in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Flyers.

All those Avalanche goals and Makar had a hand in only one of them? His shot from the point dribbled through Carter Hart where Mikko Rantanen pounced on the puck for Colorado's sixth goal. The assist extended Makar's point streak to four games, during which he has one goal and five assists (two on power play). The defenseman's 24 power-play points ranks third on the Avs behind Nathan MacKinnon (29) and Rantanen (28).