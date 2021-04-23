Makar registered a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Makar set up the first of Andre Burakovsky's two goals in the contest. In his last four outings, Makar has generated five assists, three of which have come with the man advantage. The 22-year-old blueliner has 32 points (16 on the power play), 70 shots on net and a plus-18 rating through 32 games overall.