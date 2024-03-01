Makar recorded two assists and three shots in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Blackhawks.
Makar helped on Colorado's final two goals to give him points (four assists) in three consecutive games. That mini-scoring run follows a seven-game point drought for one of the game's most offensively dangerous blueliners.
